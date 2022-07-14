ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ready to Fight? Mavs vs. Bucks Summer League GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus
 2 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks’ summer league squad is still searching for their first win in Las Vegas facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The team features Jaden Hardy, the 37th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, and Moses Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas in the 2021-22 season. The Mavs will evaluate 14 players on the summer roster to help determine who will make it back for training camp in the fall.

The Mavs have lost all three of their summer league games so far, including a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns in which the Mavs' offense sputtered to shoot only 33 percent. Hardy looks to bounce back after scoring 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting during Tuesday’s 105-78 loss to the Suns.

Dallas has been well represented in Las Vegas with Mavs centers Christian Wood and JaVale McGee sat alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in courtside seats on Monday night. Owner Mark Cuban was also in attendance.

Hardy made a solid early impression in the Mavs first summer league game, an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The G League Ignite alum showcased his ability to get to the rim whenever he wanted on his way to 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Hardy - who will wear jersey No. 3 - might get a chance to be a key part of the bench rotation in his rookie year. The next few weeks will be important for Hardy's development.

FORMAT: After all 30 teams play four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

WHO: DALLAS MAVERICKS VS. PHOENIX SUNS

WHEN: Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cox Pavillion (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPN

ODDS: The Mavs are 2.5-point underdogs to the Bucks.

LAST WORD Jared Dudley, who was the head coach for the game against Phoenix, said:

“We’ve got to be more scrappier. We’ve got to learn our defenses better... Tuesday we didn’t have the fight. Hopefully, (Jaden) Hardy and the rest of the guys come back ready to fight on (Thursday).”

