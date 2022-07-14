ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets aim to halt woes at Wrigley Field in opener vs. Cubs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets have fared well on the road this season....

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross ejected vs. Mets

David Ross walked out of the dugout in the fourth inning Thursday for a chat with third base umpire John Tumpane. Moments later, his night was over: the Cubs manager had been ejected. The ejection was a bit of a peculiar scene, but it appeared Ross was arguing to Tumpane...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs: David Ross gets ejected for arguing Mets pitcher balked

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross got ejected for arguing that New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco balked. The Chicago Cubs are the epitome of can’t get right, as illustrated by skipper David Ross getting tossed on Thursday night for arguing that New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco balked.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Pete Alonso, New York Mets sweep lowly Cubs with 4-3 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Eduardo Escobar yelled as he pounded on his chest in celebration, and then brought Pete Alonso in for a quick hug. Quite a day for the New York Mets. A long, successful one at Wrigley Field. Alonso was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from Mychal Givens in the 10th inning, and the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep. Led by Alonso and Escobar, New York (58-34) stretched its win streak to four in a row and moved 24 games over .500 for the first time since it was 92-58 on Sept. 19, 2006. It also increased its NL East lead to 2 1/2 games over second-place Atlanta.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Mets-Cubs game at Wrigley postponed by rain: DH on Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain. Steady rain fell in Chicago on Friday morning, and it was expected to continue for much of the afternoon. The game was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader on Saturday. The NL East-leading Mets rolled to an 8-0 victory over the lowly Cubs on Thursday night. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo homered, and Carlos Carrasco pitched six effective innings in New York’s third win in four games. Chicago has dropped seven in a row. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start the doubleheader opener against his former team, and Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA) is lined up for Game 2 for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mazeika will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 6.6 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Red Sox: Building the ideal trade deadline for Boston

The Boston Red Sox need to have a perfect trade deadline because they are in the best division in baseball. After an awful start to the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox have come back into playoff contention. Through May 15, they were 13-21 and in last place in the American League East but since, they are 35-22, which is the fifth-best record in the sport.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Injury News

Most things have gone right for the New York Yankees this season, but they'll end the first half with a key player on the sideline. On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers placed starting pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain. The 28-year-old righty exited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA

