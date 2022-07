Montrose Bowl at 2334 Honolulu Ave. has been in Montrose since 1940 and it has not gone unnoticed by CV Weekly readers that there has been construction occurring at the historic location. The bowling alley was purchased and is being refurbished and remodeled; however, take heart! The new owners respect the building’s past and will continue to host those who love to bowl by mixing the old and the new.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO