Panasonic, together with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, officially announced today an agreement related to the location of the company's new US lithium-ion battery cell factory. The Japanese company intends to build the plant in De Soto, Kansas, investing $4 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs. The official agreement is pending approval by Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board of Directors, but at this point we can safely assume that it's just a formality.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO