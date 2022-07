“This is my granddaughter, Angelica (Jelli). She has been missing since Tuesday. If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts please call the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300 or me at 774-400-3422 or message me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dale.almeida.31. Thank you!”-Dale Almeida.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO