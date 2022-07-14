Odessa HHS closed

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa is offering the community a place to stay cool. Originally, Woodson Park was being used as a cooling center earlier this week but has since moved to the Salvation Army located on 810 E. 11th Street. According to a recent news...
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa drivers can expect a change to traffic patterns beginning on July 19. Southbound traffic will be detoured to McKnight Drive due to the Dixie project road construction between 44th and 52nd streets. There will be one lane of northbound traffic open to motorists during the construction.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements starting on Monday, July 18th, 2022. The closure will last for approximately four weeks. Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT has announced a decision to close the Todd Road crossover on Loop 250 and add auxiliary lanes in the area for safety purposes. The work will be done in three phases. The first phase starts Thursday, July 14. It will rehabilitate both frontage roads between...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services plays an important role in the lives of millions of Americans, including in West Texas; however, Odessans might have recently noticed that when you show up at the Odessa HHS location, there’s no one there to help you.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for strong winds observed at Midland International Airport. Wind gusts have been observed over 60 MPH. Please remain indoors while high winds pass through the Central Basin.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over in Midland, a new gym has opened up today and it’s for kids only. We Rock The Spectrum Kids’ Gym is a place that provides children an experience of sensory and physically beneficial activities in a safe, clean and controlled environment. We Rock...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pedestrian deaths are headed in the wrong direction in Texas. TxDOT says that they increased by 15% from 2020 to 2021, with 841 people losing their lives last year. And specifically in Odessa and Midland, TxDOT says that 37 crashes involving pedestrians ultimately resulted in 9 deaths. Both TxDOT and the […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man from Cuero, Texas died at University Medical Center in Lubbock after being in a crash near County Road 48 and Farm to Market Road 669 in Big Spring, Texas. According to a crash report, the driver was traveling westbound on CR 48 and “disregarded a stop sign […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Responding to fires just got a bit safer in Odessa thanks to the Odessa Fire Rescue’s new drone program. Both Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department now have access to Paladin Knighthawk drones which will be able to beat first responders to the scene, while providing them with streaming […]
It’s something a lot of people in West Texas want to see: A new water park. Now there are talks of one potentially coming to the area. “If Hobbs, New Mexico can have something like this, why cant we?” says Midland resident Kevin Dawson. Dawson is the founder of the Facebook page “Maybe in Midland-Odessa”. […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Eight recruits in the Odessa Police Academy had intensive driving tests this morning at Ratliff Stadium. These tests are mandatory not only to take, but also to pass. That way the recruits can advance to the next step in the academy. The eight recruits began training at...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT’s “Be Safe Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off today. It’s all a part of their plan to have zero fatalities on Texas roads by the year 2050. The be safe drive smart campaign was started to bring awareness to car crashes...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that took place around 10:40 pm, July 13th near the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. Midland Police Department says that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was headed west on W....
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is being remembered tonight, after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. The Midland Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of fm 1788 and younger road around 8 o’clock in the morning wednesday for a motorcycle crash. Officers said 32-year-old Travis Collins, was riding his bike in […]
Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland. Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Crash investigators...
ODESSA, Texas — Summer might not be over yet, but it's already time to start thinking about heading back to school. The Gaven Norris Law Office and the Omicron Epsilon Lamda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity have teamed up for their annual school supply giveaway. This year's event...
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested 18 people at Jaguars night club on July 10th during a permit inspection. Officers said the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity and that management there had been notified multiple times in writing of the requirements to obtain and maintain a business license over the […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Samuel Duran, 23, was last seen in the 2700 block of Hilltop. He is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing about 265 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, one white shoe and a […]
