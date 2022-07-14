ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Homeless man shot during attempted carjacking in NW Harris County

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County. It happened around 4...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 10

Robert Barrus
2d ago

Seems to be a lot of bad things happening around 1960 and Kuykendall. I remember when that was a good area.

Reply(2)
6
Kali
2d ago

the ignorance of people I swear...ban cars? and there will be no more carjackings huh? Then I guess that means ban guns and there won't be any more homicides 😒

Reply
3
fox26houston.com

Child caught after crashing into house, Harris County deputy's patrol car and running away

SPRING, Texas - Officials say a child who tried running away after crashing into his house and a deputy's patrol car in Spring was caught. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary details is it happened at a home in the 9200 block of Landry Blvd in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) said a child between 7 and 10 years old got into a truck in the driveway and "struck his residence."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name he was found to be a wanted sex offender from Harris County and was also arrested.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bullets shoot through home hitting two people after drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - Police say that two people were shot while sitting in their living room early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near the 8000 block of Colonial Lane and Hondo Street on Houston's Southside. According to Houston Police, a dark colored sedan car drove by the front...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KXAN

Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Kempwood apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a man outside an area apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officer at about 9:30 p.m. July were...
HOUSTON, TX

