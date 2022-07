WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men have been sentenced for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In April, James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton both pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee. In the plea agreement, their case was prevented from going to trial, and sentencing was limited to between 37 and 46 months in prison.

