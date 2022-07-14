SHRED Act creates way for national forests with ski areas to keep money

For those looking for a mountain getaway with a focus on hunting, it’s hard to beat this home in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Set across 11,000 square feet and on top of 26 usable acres of wooded land, the house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is asking just over $10 million. It’s set within an exclusive community of large properties, the smallest of which has a 10-acre lot. This home, set at the very top of the mountain, has the largest one of all.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 17 DAYS AGO