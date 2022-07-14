Newark Woman Accused of Shoplifting at Ontario County Walmart

A Sodus man has been arrested after allegedly putting a gun to a child’s head. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:30p, Friday evening, James Wright of Sodus had a woman drive him to the Village of Newark while holding a gun to the head of her two year old child. He is also accused of burning the woman with a cigarette and hitting her with the firearm.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO