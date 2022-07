The City of Lynden has released a construction activity notice from Monday, July 18 until Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Grover Street from 3rd to Lawrence streets. According to the City of Lynden's Public Works Department, watch for alternating lane shifts, road closures and a flagged intersection from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the project because of the City of Lynden's Grover Street Overlay project. Watch for detours with traffic control signage.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO