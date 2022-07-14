Oil Refining: 3 Ways You Can Invest

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Siemens Energy announced today that it has been selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005769/en/ Woodfibre LNG will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectric power. (Photo: Business Wire)

