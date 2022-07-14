West Virginia man arrested for indecent exposure at a playground with kids in the area

A Wheeling man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at a Wheeling playground with kids around.

Wheeling Police say that Joshua Daniel Matuska, 37, exposed himself to individuals at the Heritage Port playground.

This comes after a social media post said a family saw a man underneath a wooden platform pleasuring himself.

Police say Matuska initially was uncooperative with officers and resisted arrest.

Matuska was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and is officially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing.

