Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
