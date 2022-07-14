ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollock, LA

Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock

By KALB Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLLOCK, La. (KALB) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate from the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock died on Tuesday morning. Staff at the facility found Mark B. Harris, 55, to be...

Drug bust is conducted at Best Inn hotel

On the 14 th of July 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a search. warrant at the Best Inn hotel room 109. Agents made entry into the room and detained two subjects. without incident. Agents conducted a search of the room and located illegal narcotics. The following.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
NPSO arrests for June 27-July 3

•Andrew Smith, 30 (bm), domestic abuse battery/child endangerment. Kenneth Washington, 52 (bm), a warrant, intentional littering prohibited. Antasia Ulloa, 23 (wf), reckless operation of a vehicle, driver must be licensed. •Charlie Wolf Jr., 20 (bm), 4 counts of theft. Corey Logan, 34 (bm), probation/parole violations, contempt of court. •Altavious Elam,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 1 for attempted murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A disturbance in a Natchitoches store led to three arrests, including one for attempted second-degree murder. Police were summoned to the business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue about 1:14 p.m. Friday, July 15. While officers were heading there, they were notified by police...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Pollock, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, LA
RADE Agents make arrest in fentanyl distribution case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in March of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents opened a narcotic distribution investigation due to several anonymous complaints Fentanyl sales in the Alexandria area. Agents began their investigation and were able to identify Barnabas Paul Goins as the suspect. Through their investigation,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Pursuit ends with arrest, meth seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in the early months of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been investigating complaints of distribution of methamphetamine in large quantities in the Rapides Parish area. Through their investigation, Agents were able to identify Kendrick Demon Tate as the suspect. From their investigation, Agents established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Tate.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Disturbance leads to pursuit

On July 13, 2022 Pine Prairie Police received a call about a disturbance on 5 th Street at Walnut Street. Upon arrival officers observed a female identified as Linda Anderson (1-11-1981) of Ville Platte,. hollering and causing a scene attempting to intimidate a witness of a crime. When officers with...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Alexandria traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m. Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Suspicious vehicle call leads to weekend rescue of lost Provencal man suffering from heat exhaustion

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The possible heat-related death of an archaeological worker Monday in the Kisatchie National Forest isn't the only call Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have made in recent days attributed to scorching temperatures. Saturday, deputies rescued a Provencal man who suffered from heat exhaustion while searching for arrowheads near...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Vernon Parish Democratic Party Calls for Assembly at Veteran's Plaza

The Vernon Parish Democratic Executive Committee has announced an Assembly to Request Redress of Grievances Monday July 18, 9am at Veteran's Plaza in Leesville. The event is to protest the removal of Women's Rights to Reproductive Health Care and Imposition of Unfunded Mandates on Vernon Parish by the Louisiana Legislature.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Multiple Alexandria residents await their utility bill

A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

