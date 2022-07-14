ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter users were unable to access their accounts for about an hour

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return.

Twitter's own status page offered no information during the outage, showing only the message "All Systems Operational."

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an attempt to force him his $44 billion purchase of the company.

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

