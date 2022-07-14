ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Researchers develop novel Au catalyst for hydroformylation

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the largest-volume industrial chemical processes today, hydroformylation converts olefins, H2 and CO into aldehydes and related products more than 10 million tons annually. Although Au exhibits good ability towards olefins activation, H2 dissociation and CO bonding, it is conventionally considered inactive for hydroformylation due to its...

