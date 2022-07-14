ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Second Leesburg Teen Arrested In Gang-Related Assault With Machete: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Loudoun County authorities arrested a second teenager they say attacked a man with a machete in an apartment's parking lot.

Marcos Sorto Argueta, 18, of Leesburg, turned himself over to police on Wednesday, July 13, after they put out a warrant for his arrest earlier this week, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police arrested an underage teen on Tuesday in connection with the attack. Officials are not releasing that juveniles name because of their age.

Witnesses called officers to a parking lot on Fort Evans Road just after 10 p.m. on Monday. They found a man sprawled out on the pavement with several deep cuts across his body, police said. Responders rushed him to a hospital with severe injuries, but doctors expected him to survive, authorities added.

Officials charged Argueta with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of gang participation, officials said. He was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, they added.

Police would not say how these attacks were connected to gang activity, citing an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teens Arrested After Dramatic Germantown Vape Robbery

Two young teens have been arrested after a dramatic Germantown robbery, authorities say. The 14-year-olds attempted to enter Tobacco and Vape Zone in the 1300 block of Wisteria Drive when the employee denied them because of their age around 3:15 p.m., Thursday, July 7, according to Montgomery County Police. A...
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man arrested, charged with strangulation in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Gainesville man is in custody after police say he tried to strangle a woman during a domestic incident. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 10500 block of Neale Sound Court just before 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.
GAINESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Machete#Juveniles#Detention Center#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Convicted of Assaulting Police Officers, Drug Possession In Anne Arundel County

A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say. Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Alexandria shooting leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed during a shooting in an Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood on Saturday morning. Alexandria police received a report of shots fired shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 100 block of Century Drive, near Duke Street. Police said the incident started as a burglary shortly after...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
314K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy