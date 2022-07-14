ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'Hey Siri': Virtual assistants are listening to children and then using the data

By Natalie Coulter, Associate Professor of Communication Studies, and Director of the Institute for Research on Digital Literacies, York University, Canada, Stephen J. Neville, PhD Student of Communication & Culture, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mgJz_0gfU3rGL00
Virtual assistants are becoming a more common household fixture, and many children are growing up and interacting with them. (Shutterstock)

In many busy households around the world, it’s not uncommon for children to shout out directives to Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. They may make a game out of asking the voice-activated personal assistant (VAPA) what time it is, or requesting a popular song. While this may seem like a mundane part of domestic life, there is much more going on.

The VAPAs are continuously listening, recording and processing acoustic happenings in a process that has been dubbed “ eavesmining ,” a portmanteau of eavesdropping and datamining. This raises significant concerns pertaining to issues of privacy and surveillance , as well as discrimination , as the sonic traces of peoples’ lives become datafied and scrutinized by algorithms.

These concerns intensify as we apply them to children. Their data is accumulated over lifetimes in ways that go well beyond what was ever collected on their parents with far-reaching consequences that we haven’t even begun to understand.

Read more: We street-proof our kids. Why aren't we data-proofing them?

Always listening

The adoption of VAPAs is proceeding at a staggering pace as it extends to include mobile phones, smart speakers and the ever-increasing number products that are connected to the internet. These include children’s digital toys , home security systems that listen for break-ins and smart doorbells that can pickup sidewalk conversations .

There are pressing issues that derive from the collection, storage and analysis of sonic data as they pertain to parents, youth and children. Alarms have been raised in the past — in 2014, privacy advocates raised concerns on how much the Amazon Echo was listening to, what data was being collected and how the data would be used by Amazon’s recommendation engines.

And yet, despite these concerns, VAPAs and other eavesmining systems have spread exponentially. Recent market research predicts that by 2024, the number of voice-activated devices will explode to over 8.4 billion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gn5Yt_0gfU3rGL00
Even when virtual assistants aren’t actively on, they’re listening to and recording their environments. (Shutterstock)

Recording more than just speech

There is more being gathered than just uttered statements , as VAPAs and other eavesmining systems overhear personal features of voices that involuntarily reveal biometric and behavioural attributes such as age, gender, health, intoxication and personality.

Information about acoustic environments (like a noisy apartment) or particular sonic events (like breaking glass) can also be gleaned through “ auditory scene analysis ” to make judgments about what is happening in that environment.

Eavesmining systems already have a recent track record for collaborating with law enforcement agencies and being subpoenaed for data in criminal investigations . This raises concerns of other forms of surveillance creep and profiling of children and families.

For example, smart speaker data may be used to create profiles such as “noisy households,” “disciplinary parenting styles” or “troubled youth.” This could, in the future, be used by governments to profile those reliant on social assistance or families in crisis with potentially dire consequences.

There are also new eavesmining systems presented as a solution to keep children safe called “ aggression detectors .” These technologies consist of microphone systems loaded with machine learning software, dubiously claiming that they can help anticipate incidents of violence by listening for signs of raising volume and emotions in voices, and for other sounds such as glass breaking.

Monitoring schools

Aggression detectors are advertised in school safety magazines and at law enforcement conventions . They have been deployed in public spaces, hospitals and high schools under the guise of being able to pre-empt and detect mass shootings and other cases of lethal violence.

But there are serious issues around the efficacy and reliability of these systems. One brand of detector repeatedly misinterpreted vocal cues of kids including coughing, screaming and cheering as indicators of aggression . This begs the question of who is being protected and who will be made less safe by its design.

Some children and youth will be disproportionately harmed by this form of securitized listening, and the interests of all families will not be uniformly protected or served. A recurrent critique of voice-activated technology is that it reproduces cultural and racial biases by enforcing vocal norms and misrecognizing culturally diverse forms of speech in relation to language, accent, dialect and slang .

Halcyon Lawrence, a technical communication scholar, expresses grave concerns about the potential deadly consequences that the use of voice technology alongside emotion recognition software will have on Black and brown people.

We can anticipate that the speech and voices of racialized children and youth will be disproportionately misinterpreted as aggressive sounding. This troubling prediction should come as no surprise as it follows the deeply entrenched colonial and white supremacist histories that consistently police a “ sonic color line .”

Sound policy

Eavesmining is a rich site of information and surveillance as children and families’ sonic activities have become valuable sources of data to be collected, monitored, stored, analysed and sold without the subject’s knowledge to thousands of third parties. These companies are profit-driven, with few ethical obligations to children and their data.

With no legal requirement to erase this data, the data accumulates over children’s lifetimes, potentially lasting forever. It is unknown how long and how far-reaching these digital traces will follow children as they age, how widespread this data will be shared or how much this data will be cross-referenced with other data. These questions have serious implications on children’s lives both presently and as they age.

There are a myriad threats posed by eavesmining in terms of privacy, surveillance and discrimination. Individualized recommendations, such as informational privacy education and digital literacy training, will be ineffective in addressing these problems and place too great a responsibility on families to develop the necessary literacies to counter eavesmining in public and private spaces.

We need to consider the advancement of a collective framework that combats the unique risks and realities of eavesmining. Perhaps the development of a Fair Listening Practice Principles — an auditory spin on the “ Fair Information Practice Principles ” — would help evaluate the platforms and processes that impact the sonic lives of children and families.

Stephen J. Neville receives funding from SSHRC.

Natalie Coulter receives funding from SSHRC.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

Google’s Powerful Artificial Intelligence Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch

It is easy for people to mistake fluent speech for fluent thought. When you read a sentence like this one, your past experience leads you to believe that it’s written by a thinking, feeling human. And, in this instance, there is indeed a human typing these words: [Hi, there!] But these days, some sentences that appear remarkably humanlike are actually generated by AI systems that have been trained on massive amounts of human text.
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

84 scam apps still active on App Store — steal over $100 million annually

Despite analysts reporting on 133 fraudulent apps on Apple's App Store, 84 subscription-based iOS apps are still scamming unsuspecting victims into forking over an accumulated $103.2 million annually — and they've been active for over a year. Spotted by VPNcheck founder Dr. Frederik Lipfert, the list of scam apps...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is a Virtual Assistant? How Do You Become One?

As organizations grow, business owners start looking for solutions that help them streamline operations. That’s where virtual assistants come into the picture who make the lives of busy professionals easier, including but not limited to business owners, solopreneurs, and large-scale organizations. With remote work becoming the norm nowadays, the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Apple S Siri
ScienceAlert

AI Seems to Be Better at Distributing Wealth Than Humans Are, Study Hints

Artificial intelligence (AI) can devise methods of wealth distribution that are more popular than systems designed by people, new research suggests. The findings, made by a team of researchers at UK-based AI company DeepMind, show that machine learning systems aren't just good at solving complex physics and biology problems, but may also help deliver on more open-ended social objectives, such as the goal of realizing a fair, prosperous society.
SOFTWARE
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
Distractify

TikTok Users Worry That a Mother Is Endangering Her Daughter on the Platform for Financial Gain

A TikTok account that features a young girl named Wren Eleanor has been raising brows amongst followers on the platform. The account, which is managed by Wren's mother Jacquelyn, consists of a bevy of videos of the toddler. And while sharing cute snippets of your child's life on social media isn't a crime, some folks are concerned that Jacquelyn may be putting Wren's life in danger with her content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day, but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion, several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams, Echo Dots, and Fire TVs, and a really...
SHOPPING
Futurity

Deleting period apps doesn’t clinch post-Roe privacy

Deleting your period tracking app won’t keep your health data private, says information security expert Anton Dahbura. As soon as news leaked in May of the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, a drumbeat began on social media: Delete your period trackers. “I’m concerned that people will be lulled...
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

Artificial Intelligence Has A Baby's Understanding Of Physics (Which Is Impressive)

From driverless vehicles to weapons systems, artificial intelligence (AI) models are being trusted with an awful lot of responsibility these days, so you’d like to think the technology has some idea of what’s going on. Fortunately, we can all now rest assured thanks to the whizzes at DeepMind, who have created the first ever AI with a grasp of physics comparable to that of a human baby.
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TheConversationCanada

The dangers of big data extend to farming

Most internet users are by now aware of the vulnerability of their personal data. When the news broke that tech companies misuse and manipulate our personal data, there was a widespread “techlash” against the corporate giants Facebook, Amazon and Google. The explicit motive for data harvesting is the prediction of consumer wants and needs. And scholars and activists have spent years exposing the dangerous effects of big data practices on individual privacy and civil liberties. Researchers have also shown how biased big data and opaque artificial intelligence have reproduced racism, classism and many forms of inequity. However less attention has been...
NEWARK, MO
Fast Company

Forget robots taking jobs, these researchers compare AI to fire. Here’s how we need to tend it

Ben Buchanan and Andrew Imbrie are both researchers at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology but are currently on leave to serve the United States government. Buchanan is acting as assistant director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for the Biden-Harris Administration, meanwhile, Imbrie is serving the State Department.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Ucoolity 10h wearable air conditioner vest from $89

If you are searching for a wearable air conditioner system capable of keeping you cool in work or during your favourite activity, you may be interested in the Ucoolity wearable cooling vest. Now in its third generation the unique cooling vest offers a wearable air conditioner that can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge and weighs just 460 g. Featuring fast cooling technology the air-conditioner can cool your body in just three seconds.
RETAIL
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy