19-Year-Old Girl Found With 14 Baggies Of Fentanyl In Ephrata: Police

Mikayla C. Eshleman. Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A 19-year-old girl was caught with 14 baggies of fentanyl during a traffic stop, police say.

Mikayla C. Eshleman, of Ephrata, was stopped in the 100 block of Akron Road in Ephrata Township at 11:32 a..m. on June 20, area police say.

The officers soon discovered that she had an outstanding Lancaster County bench warrant for failing to appear for a retail theft charge, according to the police release and court documents.

"Eshleman was also found to possess 14 baggies of suspected fentanyl, weighing 4.53 grams," as stated in the release.

Eshleman has been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance and was turned over to the Lancaster County sheriff's department, police say.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 11 a.m. on July 18, according to court documents.

