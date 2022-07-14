ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Apology and video information surfaces at Oswego 308 meeting

By Mark Harrington
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Ploger delivered that apology to Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin this week, coming at the 308 Board of Education meeting. Ploger is a 308 board member. His words came after Sparlin appeared and spoke at a Village of Oswego...

www.wspynews.com

WSPY NEWS

Plano City Council settles on new logo and tag line

The Plano City Council is closing in on a new logo. The committee of the whole earlier this week agreed to send two variations of the same logo to the full city council to make official. Both designs would be adopted and used by the city. The only difference being that one contains a tag line and other doesn't. The tag line is "a place to grow."
PLANO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Things to do around Naperville: July 15-17

Downtown Naperville Sizzlin’ Summer Sidewalk Sales / 10AM-dusk, runs thru Sunday / Downtown businesses will be “taking it to the streets” with the annual Summer Sizzlin’ Sidewalk Sales. Enjoy special summer savings inside and out – during July 14- 17. Sales start by 10AM and go until dusk. downtownnaperville.com.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Naperville to consider ban on assault weapons

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Officials in Naperville are looking to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons, according to The Daily Herald. On July 4, a gunman opened fire during a Independence Day Parade from a rooftop in Highland Park, killing seven people and wounding dozens. Naperville has home-rule powers,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
cairchicago.org

Media Release: CAIR-Chicago Condemns Racist Lake Bluff Parade Display

(CHICAGO, IL 07/15/2022) - The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR-Chicago), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the 2022 parade display entry by the Lake Bluff Lawn Mower Precision Drill Team. The drill team opened for Lake Bluff’s Independence Day parade, marching while allegedly dressed as stereotypical, oil-controlling Arabs. Displays reportedly included signs referencing greed, oil, and money.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event

Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event. The Orland Township Highway Department headed by Commissioner Antonio Rubino will host a FREE Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event for all Illinois residents. This is the 1st Annual Southside Event – this event has never happened before in Cook County!...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Adrian Holman

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.
PLAINFIELD, IL
thelansingjournal.com

On a Friday evening in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (July 15, 2022) – Friday’s much-needed rainfall impacted a number of events in Lansing, but organizers and participants made adjustments and still enjoyed the evening. American Legion Post 697 is located at 18255 Grant Street in Lansing. The bar is located in the bottom floor of...
LANSING, IL
WSPY NEWS

Staffing issues impacting Kendall County Sheriff's Office

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird says staffing issues are impacting his department. Baird spoke about it during a state of the county speech Tuesday in Yorkville. He says that people don't want to be police officers as much anymore. Since 2020 Baird says he's lost 36 staff members through retirement,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Honoring the Life of Dr. Erik Muraskas

The recent passing of Morris Hospital Obstetrician, Dr. Erik Muraskas, was an undoubted loss to his family, friends, medical community peers and patients. His knowledge of medicine, hard work, and long hours paid off, after beginning his career at Loyola Hospital in 1981, followed by Muraskas transferring from his chief resident position at Loyola hospital, in 2010, when he began working at Morris Hospital.
MORRIS, IL
beckersspine.com

Illinois spine surgeon to serve as president of the American Orthopaedic Association

The American Orthopaedic Association has named spine surgeon Alexander Ghanayem, MD, as second president-elect during its annual leadership meeting in June. Dr. Ghanayem, chair of the orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation department at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill., and chief medical officer of Chicago-based Loyola Medicine, will serve as president of the society from 2024-2025, according to a July 14 news release. He will also serve on the executive committee, which oversees the organization's strategic direction.
MAYWOOD, IL
beltmag.com

Are West Chicago’s Radiation Worries Over?

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was relaxing in her West Chicago home one weekend in 1995, when she heard a knock at the door. Recently married, she shared the gray duplex with her husband, mom and sister, and family members were constantly coming and going. But when Sandra answered the door that day, what she learned would change how she looked at her home and suburban community forever.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Cash Reward for Information | COVID-19 Update | Naperville Bachelorette Candidates

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the recent armed robbery suspects. On July 9, three armed men robbed the Mobil Gas Station on the 100 block of east Ogden Avenue, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products. They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth person. If you have information about the suspects, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Clarion A. Swenson, 96

Clarion A. Swenson, 96, of Sandwich, Illinois, died July 10, 2022, at home. Clarion was born September 8, 1925, at home in Earlville, Illinois, the son of Clarence and Helen Swenson. He graduated from Sandwich High School and a couple years later married Norma Jean Osmund, on December 21, 1945, and they began farming in Somonauk, Illinois. They later farmed in Sandwich, then farmed in Leland, Illinois, and in 1973, moved back to Sandwich to farm. Clarion is survived by his wife of nearly 77 years, Norma Jean, and four children, Judy (Dave) Klussendorf, Connie (Richard) Brousell, Jon (Jane) Swenson, Claire (Kris) Swenson, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Clarion is also survived by one brother, Glenn (Carol) Swenson, one sister, Helen Tammen, and one brother-in-law, Tom Scidmore. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte (Art) Johnson, Marion (Kermit) Elleby, Carol Scidmore and one brother, Burdell Swenson.
SANDWICH, IL
KWQC

Illinois man sentenced for shooting state trooper

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was convicted earlier this year of several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. On Aug. 15, 2019, troopers served an arrest/search warrant at...
WHEELING, IL

Community Policy