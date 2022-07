HARRISBURG, PA – Two bills in Pennsylvania’s lawmaking chambers could help the fledgling cannabis industry. House Bill 2558 and Senate Bill 1167 would grant safe harbor for financial and insurance businesses from regulatory or legal action if they work with cannabis businesses. For patients, businesses, and the neighborhoods in which they operate, the differences in state and federal treatment of marijuana has complicated the industry here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO