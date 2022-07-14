ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Crews battle Rehoboth townhouse fire, investigation underway

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – An investigation is underway following a townhouse fire in Rehoboth Beach Wednesday evening. At around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to Catalina Circle...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Updated: Rehoboth Beach Townhouse Fire Ruled Accidental

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say an electrical malfunction is to blame for a Wednesday night fire that caused substantial damage to a Rehoboth Beach townhouse. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire at a townhouse located on Catalina Circle in the Sawgrass subdivision off Old Landing Road. 911 received several phone calls reporting heavy fire in a unit. Initial arriving crews found smoke and flames issuing out of the second and third floor windows.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Rehoboth Beach Townhouse

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday night fire that caused substantial damage to a Rehoboth Beach townhouse. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a townhouse fire on Catalina Circle in the Sawgrass subdivision off Old Landing Road. 911 received several phone calls reporting heavy fire in a unit. Initial arriving crews found smoke and flames issuing out of the second and third floor windows.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Small electrical fire breaks out on Ocean City Boardwalk

No injuries or major damages reported in nighttime blaze. A busy summer night on the Boardwalk turned slightly dramatic for people in and around the Colony Apartments Tuesday night after a fire broke out in the basement of a restaurant on the first floor of the building. Ocean City Fire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Pedestrian Killed After Struck by Truck in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian had to be rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck late Wednesday night on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge into Ocean City. Maryland State Police said that at around 8 p.m. 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Hicken of Bishopville, Md. was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway. While attempting to cross, he was hit in lane one of westbound Rt. 50 by a 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by 19-year-old Anthony Capriotti Jr. of Levittown, Pa.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
Lewes, DE
WMDT.com

Arrest made after body found in Saint Jones River

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in connection to the discovery of a body in the Saint Jones River earlier this month. On July 2nd, a group of kayakers located a body on the shoreline of the river and reported the discovery to police. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Valladares, and information was obtained that his death was possibly the result of a motor vehicle crash.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Red Light Cameras Could Return to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Traffic was obeying the rules Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 13 and Centre Road in Salisbury - stopping on red and going on green. But accidents at this intersection, as well as at others, have Salisbury Police calling for increased red light enforcement, which is why they want to bring red light cameras back to the city.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following crash in Worcester Co.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: Maryland State Police say 33-year-old Daniel Hicken has died from injuries sustained in this crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact the Berlin Barrack at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Bethany Beach Area Home

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning fire that left a Bethany Beach area home in ruins. Tony Petralia, a spokesperson for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, said it happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a rental home located on May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. Petralia...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#River Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Sawgrass#The Lewes Fire Department
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Rehoboth Beach home, investigation underway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Rehoboth home. We’re told firefighters with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade subdivision. The Lewes Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control. Crews remained on scene for two hours to fully extinguish the fire and clean up.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Military ordnance recovered on Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. – A military ordnance was recovered after it washed up on Assateague Island Wednesday afternoon. We’re told Maryland State Park Rangers reported a suspicious device shortly after 2 p.m. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad, and the U.S. Air Force 436th Civil Engineer Squadron – Emergency Ordnance Disposal team based out of the Dover Air Force Base responded to the report at the National Seashore. Technicians determined the ordinance, which had been in the ocean for an unknown amount of time, needed to be rendered safe in place.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean Pines boy dies in hit-and-run

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy Monday night. Gavin Knupp, of Ocean Pines, was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at Atlantic General Hospital, according to a press release. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:45 p.m., Knupp...
OCEAN PINES, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

LAUREL, Del.- A child drowned after falling into a pool in Laurel on Monday night, authorities said. The Laurel Fire Department reports that it received a call for a reported cardiac arrest of the child on Fire Tower Road. The child's body was taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke Memorial in Seaford.
LAUREL, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Electrical malfunction in pool area suspected in fire that causes half a million dollars in damage to Bethany home.

A fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to a Bethany Beach area home on Tuesday. The fire reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. occurred in the 31000 block of May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. The Millville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants escaped without injury. Other fire companies assisted at the scene.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

THIRD GENERATION TROOPER TO JOIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TEAM

“The Delaware State Police is proud to announce the assignment of Trooper Danielle ‘Dani’ Blue #1923 to the Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit. Trooper Blue graduated from the Training Academy in 2021 and is a third-generation Delaware State Trooper. Trooper Blue’s grandfather, Daniel ‘Dan’ Blue, served with the Delaware State Police in the 1960s & 1970s and retired with the rank of Trooper First Class. Despite retiring from the Division after many faithful years of service “Trooper Dan,” as many knew him, always maintained such an affinity for the State Police that he spends most of his days and nights hanging out in the main gallery of the Delaware State Police Museum in Dover. While there, he typically spends his time telling ‘war stories’ and reliving his ‘glory days!’
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Georgetown Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 30-year-old Matthew Cornwell of Georgetown, DE. Cornwell was last seen on July 11, 2022 at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Georgetown, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Cornwell have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Trending: Dover Target temporarily closed after suspected arson fire destroys $3 million to $4 million in merchandise

The Dover Target store remains closed after a fire was set inside the store. The Dover Fire Department responded to a call from the store at 9:08 p.m. Sunday. Multiple fire companies responded to assist in suppressing the fire and ventilating the building, including Dover, Little Creek, Leipsic, Camden-Wyoming, Dover Air Force Base, Hartly, Cheswold, South Bowers Beach, St. Francis EMS, and Kent County Paramedics.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Neighbors Clean Up After Tuesday Night Storms

DENTON, Md. and HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of chainsaws filled the air Wednesday morning in Harrington, Del. The night before, it was violent winds. "They said it took 30 seconds to destroy my property," said Russ Reidy of Harrington. "I got a hole in the roof now and I got trees all over the place. Seven gigantic trees."
HARRINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy