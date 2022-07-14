ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs News: The Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Situation Could Be Reaching a Dangerous Crossroad

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

On the whole, the Kansas City Chiefs ‘ roster is pretty set. While there are some positional battles that still have to play out, the underlying skeleton of the team shouldn’t change. There is one outstanding question mark, though: Orlando Brown Jr.

After making an impact on KC’s new-look offensive line in 2021, the big tackle is seeking a new contract. The Chiefs hit him with the franchise tag, and, after Brown found a new agent , it seemed like there was smooth sailing ahead. It appears there’s been an unforeseen issue, though.

According to recent reports about Kansas City, the two sides aren’t anywhere close to an agreement. If things don’t improve by Friday, July 15, that reality could have season-changing consequences for the Chiefs.

Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs have hit a snag during negotiations

https://twitter.com/mikegarafolo/status/1547000110898466818?s=21&t=iFhe1IFJAgITvZhlJ8J_qw

While the franchise tag does keep a player on the books for an extra year, it can also be used to give both parties more time to hash out a long-term contract. When it comes to Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs, though, it seems like that plan hasn’t worked out.

As mentioned above, talks were slow to begin since the tackle was seeking a new agent. After he got that squared away, though, negotiations were expected to be a relatively smooth process. That apparently hasn’t been the case.

According to Matt Verderame of FanSided , Brown and the Chiefs have reached a “stalemate” over financials. The lineman, it seems, is “seeking to reset market at upwards of $25M/year,” and Kansas City is understandably hesitant about that level of financial commitment.

To make things even worse, the deadline for signing a longer-term deal is Friday, July 15. Should that contract fail to materialize, it could materially affect the Chiefs on the field.

“Now here’s the rub,” Mike Garafolo explained on NFL Total Access. “I’m not expecting, if there’s no long-term deal, I’m not expecting Orlando Brown for the start of training camp or really any time during training camp. That is my understanding. … And even Week 1 is in question.”

Brown’s absence could damage the Chiefs’ chances in what could be a season of fine margins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2J2e_0gfU1kOu00
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In previous years, it would be easy to say that the Kansas City Chiefs had the offensive firepower to overcome the loss of any offensive lineman. While that still could be true, Brown’s absence would also further increase the challenges the club is facing in 2022.

The loss of Tyreek Hill , no matter how understandable it might be, still places some added stress on the Chiefs’ offense. The unit still has plenty of talent, but it remains to be seen how they’ll work together. It’s quite possible that there will be some growing pains during the first few weeks of the campaign. Playing those early games without your starting left tackle would only make things even trickier.

Beyond that, the Chiefs could also face some fine margins in their hunt for a playoff berth. Not only has the rest of the AFC West improved , but KC has one of the tougher schedules in the league . If you assume that reality, combined with normal ups and downs, will account for four or five losses across the season, there isn’t much room to slip. An extra defeat or two could mean the Chiefs are playing a first-round game in Buffalo or Cincinnati. Neither of those games would be automatic season-enders, but they’re still less-than-ideal.

At this point, there’s still some time for Kansas City and Orlando Brown to come to a long-term agreement. Failure to do so could be a lose-lose situation for both parties.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Mean to Be a ‘Diva,’ but His Podcast Is Already Sending the Opposite Message

The post Kansas City Chiefs News: The Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Situation Could Be Reaching a Dangerous Crossroad appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
610 Sports Radio

Why Orlando Brown has 'no leverage' against Chiefs in contract negotiations

The deadline to sign Orlando Brown Jr. to a longterm contract extension arrives on Friday, and from the sounds of it, the two sides aren't close to a deal. Brown reportedly wants to be paid top-dollar, and those connected with the Chiefs seem to think they're not willing to reset the tackle market. The fact that NFL Network is reporting that Brown may miss all of training camp -- and even Week 1 -- indicates just how serious both sides are about not conceding. So who's more likely to give up some ground first? Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's Nate Taylor explained why Brown is the one without any real leverage in these negotiations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
ARLINGTON, TX
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Kansas City Chiefs roster in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have a deep roster, but these two studs might just steal the show this coming season. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will look out for many marquee players for the 2022 season. Foremost among them is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. At the same time, we eagerly anticipate the development of young stars like offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. Nobody can blame the Chiefs’ fan base for being excited.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Retirement News

After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroad#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs News#The Kansas City Chiefs#Kc#Fansided
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
AOL Corp

2022 NFL Preview: The Browns signed up for this Deshaun Watson mess

There's a reason the Cleveland Browns were placed in the middle of these rankings. It's impossible to know what to make of them. When the rankings were finalized, the Deshaun Watson saga hadn't been settled. With Watson for a full season, the Browns are clearly a top-10 team. Without Watson, the Browns would be much lower than No. 15 in the countdown, especially since they couldn't mend fences with Baker Mayfield. Having Watson for about half of the season would put the Browns ... well, about in the middle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

190K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy