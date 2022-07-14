Vehicle crashes into Monroe County post office

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle has crashed into the post office in Delaware Water Gap.

The crash occurred Thursday morning when officials say a woman driving on Shepard Avenue began to experience medical problems and crashed her car into the post office.

While the woman wasn’t injured from the crash, she was taken to Saint Luke’s for evaluation.

There were no reported injuries at the post office.

