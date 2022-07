(SPRINGFIELD) Planned Parenthood of Illinois is combining forces with its Wisconsin counterpart to help patients travel to get abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. Leaders at the reproductive health centers announced efforts yesterday to provide access to abortion, which remains legal in Illinois. Doctors in Wisconsin halted the procedure while courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning most abortions stands. Officials say Illinois centers have seen a tenfold increase in patients since the Supreme Court decision June 24th. Although no dates have been set, the Illinois General Assembly will likely be called in for a special session to deal with the issue.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO