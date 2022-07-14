ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones lawyers want to bar all mention of white supremacy and extremism from his trial with Sandy Hook families

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Infowars host Alex Jones at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images
  • An attorney for Alex Jones requested that evidence on white supremacy be barred from a trial.
  • Jones was sued for defaming parents of Sandy Hook victims, and faces hefty damages.
  • Jones pushed baseless "crisis actor" conspiracy theories after the mass shooting.

