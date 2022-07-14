Alex Jones lawyers want to bar all mention of white supremacy and extremism from his trial with Sandy Hook families

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill last month.“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children”.The statements were on made...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO