ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TIkQ_0gfTzTJT00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Spokane features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Spokane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGMrz_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#28. Sushi Sakai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj1j0_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#27. I Love Tofu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5204 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-1318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fmu0C_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pho Thinh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 6022 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208-1028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2Iw0_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#25. Nudo Ramen House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9602 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218-1236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsSRg_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#24. Le's Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2018 N Hamilton St, Spokane, WA 99207-2578
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Spokane that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhhON_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Wave Island Sports Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 W 1st Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-3801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIdPF_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#22. Kinja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7458 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208-5611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05u5Cr_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#21. Canaan Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9606 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218-1221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxKEu_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Suki Yaki Inn Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N Bernard St, Spokane, WA 99201-0203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS3xY_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#19. A Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 419 W Hastings Rd, Spokane, WA 99218-2876
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Spokane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lv9d8_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Mustard Seed

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4750 N Division St Ste 198, Spokane, WA 99207-1411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhSoA_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Miso Fresh Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4750 N Division St Northtown Mall, Spokane, WA 99207-1411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRpoo_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chef Lu's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2915 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223-4870
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtdY2_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#15. Kuni's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 E Hastings Rd Suite A and B, Spokane, WA 99218-4901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GX7GJ_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Our Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 N Hamilton St, Spokane, WA 99202-1915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Spokane are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rcus_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#13. Vina Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2303 N Ash St Ste B, Spokane, WA 99205-4212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgH5L_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Vien Dong Fareast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1730 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-3117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhin7_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Phonthip Style Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1006 E Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99208-3641
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPwyo_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ginger Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1228 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202-1135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrhTO_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Van

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2909 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Spokane in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHKOk_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bangkok Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1325 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202-1136
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdDfd_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Qq Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1902 W Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-6963
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DymU_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Thai Bamboo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5406 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-1322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjJ1r_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Wasabi Bistro and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10208 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218-1569
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVfpP_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Spokane feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FscF_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#3. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 W Main Ave, Spokane, WA 99201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nzvsz_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Gordy's Sichuan Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 E 30th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203-2557
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLvWO_0gfTzTJT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 430 W Main Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Sichuan Cuisine#Fast Food#Food Drink#Japanese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy