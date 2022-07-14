Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Spokane features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Spokane on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Spokane.

#28. Sushi Sakai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0916

#27. I Love Tofu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5204 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-1318

#26. Pho Thinh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 6022 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208-1028

#25. Nudo Ramen House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9602 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218-1236

#24. Le's Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2018 N Hamilton St, Spokane, WA 99207-2578

#23. The Wave Island Sports Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 W 1st Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-3801

#22. Kinja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7458 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99208-5611

#21. Canaan Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9606 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218-1221

#20. Suki Yaki Inn Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 N Bernard St, Spokane, WA 99201-0203

#19. A Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 419 W Hastings Rd, Spokane, WA 99218-2876

#18. Mustard Seed

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4750 N Division St Ste 198, Spokane, WA 99207-1411

#17. Miso Fresh Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4750 N Division St Northtown Mall, Spokane, WA 99207-1411

#16. Chef Lu's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2915 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223-4870

#15. Kuni's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 E Hastings Rd Suite A and B, Spokane, WA 99218-4901

#14. Our Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 N Hamilton St, Spokane, WA 99202-1915

#13. Vina Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2303 N Ash St Ste B, Spokane, WA 99205-4212

#12. Vien Dong Fareast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1730 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99202-3117

#11. Phonthip Style Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1006 E Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99208-3641

#10. Ginger Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1228 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202-1135

#9. Pho Van

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2909 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-2014

#8. Bangkok Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1325 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202-1136

#7. Qq Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1902 W Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99205-6963

#6. Thai Bamboo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5406 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207-1322

#5. Wasabi Bistro and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10208 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218-1569

#4. Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1309 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

#3. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 801 W Main Ave, Spokane, WA 99201

#2. Gordy's Sichuan Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 501 E 30th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203-2557

#1. Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 430 W Main Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0214

