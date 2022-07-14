ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Medford, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Medford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Medford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Medford.

#22. Star Sushi II

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1080 Biddle Rd, Medford, OR 97504-6119
#21. New Tin Tin Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2366 Poplar Dr Poplar Square, Medford, OR 97504-5297
#20. Shoji's Medford

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2640 E Barnett Rd Ste C Black Oak Center, Medford, OR 97504-4301
#19. Silver Dragon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1011 Spring St, Medford, OR 97504-6214
#18. Oh's Osaka

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 N Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501-5923
#17. New Far East

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 N Front Street, Medford, OR 97501
#16. Misoya Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Theater Aly 235 Theater Alley, Medford, Oregon, Medford, OR 97501
#15. Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2366 W Main St Ste A, Medford, OR 97501-2183
#14. China Hut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 S Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501-7240
#13. Shinsei Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 63 Rossanley Dr #c2, Medford, OR 97501-1713
#12. Shiki Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 W 4th St, Medford, OR 97501-2605
#11. Ali's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2392 N Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501
#10. Vim Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501-7817
#9. Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 Biddle Rd Suite E, Medford, OR 97504-4204
#8. Tosu Ramen and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 213 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501-7927
#7. The New China

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 409 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501-7931
#6. Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 535 Stevens St Ste F, Medford, OR 97504-6747
#5. New Sakura

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 832 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504-6506
#4. Bonsai Teriyaki & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1812 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504-8250
#3. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 618 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501-2742
#2. Soo Rah Korean Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 38 N Central Ave Suite 110, Medford, OR 97501-5956
#1. Bambu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 970 N Phoenix Rd, Medford, OR 97504-9398
