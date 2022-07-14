Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Medford, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Medford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Medford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Medford.

Tripadvisor

#22. Star Sushi II

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1080 Biddle Rd, Medford, OR 97504-6119

Tripadvisor

#21. New Tin Tin Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2366 Poplar Dr Poplar Square, Medford, OR 97504-5297

Tripadvisor

#20. Shoji's Medford

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2640 E Barnett Rd Ste C Black Oak Center, Medford, OR 97504-4301

Tripadvisor

#19. Silver Dragon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1011 Spring St, Medford, OR 97504-6214

Tripadvisor

#18. Oh's Osaka

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 35 N Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501-5923

Tripadvisor

#17. New Far East

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 N Front Street, Medford, OR 97501

Tripadvisor

#16. Misoya Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 235 Theater Aly 235 Theater Alley, Medford, Oregon, Medford, OR 97501

Tripadvisor

#15. Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2366 W Main St Ste A, Medford, OR 97501-2183

Tripadvisor

#14. China Hut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 450 S Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501-7240

Tripadvisor

#13. Shinsei Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 63 Rossanley Dr #c2, Medford, OR 97501-1713

Tripadvisor

#12. Shiki Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17 W 4th St, Medford, OR 97501-2605

Tripadvisor

#11. Ali's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2392 N Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501

Tripadvisor

#10. Vim Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501-7817

Tripadvisor

#9. Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1250 Biddle Rd Suite E, Medford, OR 97504-4204

Tripadvisor

#8. Tosu Ramen and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 213 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501-7927

Tripadvisor

#7. The New China

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 409 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501-7931

Tripadvisor

#6. Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 535 Stevens St Ste F, Medford, OR 97504-6747

Tripadvisor

#5. New Sakura

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 832 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504-6506

Tripadvisor

#4. Bonsai Teriyaki & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1812 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504-8250

Tripadvisor

#3. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 618 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501-2742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Soo Rah Korean Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 38 N Central Ave Suite 110, Medford, OR 97501-5956

Tripadvisor

#1. Bambu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 970 N Phoenix Rd, Medford, OR 97504-9398

