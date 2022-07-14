Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse.

#24. Danzer's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: German, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 Ainsley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13210-4200

#23. Flaming Grill and Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 244 Northern Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13212-4129

#22. East Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6376 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1406

#21. Bleu Monkey Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 163 Marshall St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1716

#20. Tang Flavor

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: not available

- Address: 413 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2603

#19. New Ling Ling Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 604 S Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212-3615

#18. Kasai Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 218 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1227

#17. Spoon & Chopsticks Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 753 James St Unit 150, Syracuse, NY 13203-2474

#16. Secret Garden/Bl-Won

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2731 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1203

#15. P. F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10309 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204-9014

#14. Empire Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3179 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214

#13. Sakana Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 215 Walton St Armory Square, Syracuse, NY 13202-1881

#12. Chorong House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1121 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1921

#11. Panda West Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 Marshall St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1716

#10. China Road

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2204 Brewerton Rd Ste 2, Syracuse, NY 13211-1669

#9. Thai Flavor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2863 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1303

#8. Koto Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9090 Carousel Center, Syracuse, NY 13290

#7. Erawan Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2724 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204

#6. New Century Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2104

#5. Yamasho Sushi Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4713 Onondaga Blvd in Western Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13219-3371

#4. Red Chili Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2740 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204

#3. China Pavilion Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2318 W Genesee St Stop 5, Syracuse, NY 13219-1693

#2. Thai Love Ny

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2822 Lemoyne Ave, Syracuse, NY 13211-1730

#1. Lemon Grass Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 238 W Jefferson St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2335

