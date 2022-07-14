ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VoIg_0gfTz86h00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpTOO_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#24. Danzer's Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: German, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 Ainsley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13210-4200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46L2xI_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#23. Flaming Grill and Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 244 Northern Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13212-4129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt7us_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#22. East Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6376 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dgIs_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bleu Monkey Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 163 Marshall St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xii2h_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#20. Tang Flavor

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: not available
- Address: 413 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Syracuse in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgTxw_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#19. New Ling Ling Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 604 S Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212-3615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMncr_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#18. Kasai Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 218 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvZOt_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#17. Spoon & Chopsticks Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 753 James St Unit 150, Syracuse, NY 13203-2474
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF1of_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#16. Secret Garden/Bl-Won

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2731 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vUws_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#15. P. F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10309 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204-9014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Syracuse are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoJvT_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#14. Empire Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3179 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ph2x7_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sakana Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 215 Walton St Armory Square, Syracuse, NY 13202-1881
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OU1gg_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#12. Chorong House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1121 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6Fl5_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#11. Panda West Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Marshall St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ldaz5_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#10. China Road

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2204 Brewerton Rd Ste 2, Syracuse, NY 13211-1669
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Syracuse metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhVDI_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#9. Thai Flavor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2863 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1Kfq_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#8. Koto Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9090 Carousel Center, Syracuse, NY 13290
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN0sg_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#7. Erawan Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2724 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D840O_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#6. New Century Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ClSL_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#5. Yamasho Sushi Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4713 Onondaga Blvd in Western Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13219-3371
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Syracuse are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAFvL_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Chili Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2740 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eTkc_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#3. China Pavilion Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2318 W Genesee St Stop 5, Syracuse, NY 13219-1693
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVGXK_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Love Ny

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2822 Lemoyne Ave, Syracuse, NY 13211-1730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoJea_0gfTz86h00
Tripadvisor

#1. Lemon Grass Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 238 W Jefferson St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chinese Restaurant#Fast Food#Bleu#Food Drink#Asian#German#European
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy