Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Topeka, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Topeka features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Topeka on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Topeka.

#15. Golden Dragon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1101 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612-1328

#14. Oriental Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2025 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66615-1335

#13. Panda Kitchen

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5826 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604-4007

#12. China Pavillion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5348 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604-2459

#11. Wok & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 400 SW 29th St Ste U, Topeka, KS 66611-1164

#10. Mizu

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 SW Ashworth Pl In Old Rib Crib, Topeka, KS 66604-3748

#9. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5005 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614

#8. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5900 SW Huntoon St Ste E, Topeka, KS 66604-2288

#7. Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2135 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66614-1122

#6. Kiku Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5331 SW 22nd Pl, Topeka, KS 66614-1518

#5. Ling's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1550 SW Wanamaker Rd Ste 100A, Topeka, KS 66604-3866

#4. Yuki Restaurant of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5632 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614-2443

#3. Oriental Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5954 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614-2524

#2. Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3200 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614-2009

#1. Tuptim Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 220 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611-1104

