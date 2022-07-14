Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Davenport, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Davenport features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Davenport on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Davenport.

#21. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5345 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807

#20. Teriyaki Madness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3721 State St, Bettendorf, IA 52722-6124

#19. Exotic Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3922 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-6471

#18. China City

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5260 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806-2463

#17. Sriracha Thai Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2900 River Dr Suite 118, Moline, IL 61265-1749

#16. Le Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1606 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-7909

#15. Dynasty Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5388 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807-3859

#14. Asian Gourmet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3871 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807-2596

#13. Hi Ho Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 901 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52807-1622

#12. Red Ginger Sushi Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 793 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722-4168

#11. Mj Chinese & Japanese Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1414 W Locust St, Davenport, IA 52804-3642

#10. China Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3018 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3012

#9. Minh Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2215 Ridgeview Dr, Davenport, IA 52806-1171

#8. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3006 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3012

#7. SaiGon Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2660 E 53rd St Ste 8, Davenport, IA 52807-3873

#6. California-Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3559 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806-3053

#5. Soi 2 Thai Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1825 2nd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201-8002

#4. Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4009 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3058

#3. Tantra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 589 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-2606

#2. Lemon Grass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1419 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-1335

#1. Exotic Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2303 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-2701

