ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Davenport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zACsd_0gfTz2oL00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Davenport, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Davenport features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Davenport on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Davenport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHDmr_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#21. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5345 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29q321_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Teriyaki Madness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3721 State St, Bettendorf, IA 52722-6124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dTJv_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#19. Exotic Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3922 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-6471
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40id8f_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#18. China City

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5260 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806-2463
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDnls_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sriracha Thai Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2900 River Dr Suite 118, Moline, IL 61265-1749
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Davenport metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebAi1_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Le Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1606 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-7909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fauOy_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Dynasty Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5388 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807-3859
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEf7a_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#14. Asian Gourmet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3871 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA 52807-2596
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4E8E_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Hi Ho Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 901 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52807-1622
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07X2Aw_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#12. Red Ginger Sushi Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 793 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722-4168
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Davenport feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShSZI_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Mj Chinese & Japanese Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 W Locust St, Davenport, IA 52804-3642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UN5RZ_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#10. China Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3018 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cu88P_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Minh Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2215 Ridgeview Dr, Davenport, IA 52806-1171
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjGr9_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#8. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3006 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMl7V_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#7. SaiGon Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2660 E 53rd St Ste 8, Davenport, IA 52807-3873
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Davenport that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRvrF_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#6. California-Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3559 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806-3053
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ja6O6_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Soi 2 Thai Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1825 2nd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201-8002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySZP0_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4009 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-3058
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmOao_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tantra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 589 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-2606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcE73_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lemon Grass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1419 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265-1335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Davenport in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc8VU_0gfTz2oL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Exotic Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2303 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Davenport, IA
Restaurants
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
City
Bettendorf, IA
Davenport, IA
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Asian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy