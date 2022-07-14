Audit shows Utah spent $8.6 billion in federal funds in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — A new audit of federal spending in Utah is raising eyebrows among state officials.

The audit showed $8.6 billion in federal funds were spent in the state during 2021, accounting for around 28.9% of the total fiscal year expenditures.

The spike is being attributed to the federal government's pandemic response.

While Utah didn't receive the most federal money it has ever received in 2021, it followed a 20-year low, and that's concerning to the state auditor.

"The federal government's message that it will bail out states, local governments, businesses, and individuals whenever a crisis is anticipated, with money the federal government must borrow, is irresponsible," said State Auditor John Dougall.

Dougall added that he hopes Utah will continue to work to be fiscally prudent.