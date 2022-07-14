ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Springfield, Massachusetts features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts.

#16. Jack Chen's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 Maple St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2745
#15. Nippon Grill & Seafood Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 935 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4656
#14. Iron Chef Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 923 Shaker Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106-2403
#13. Ume Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 732 Bliss Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106-1557
#12. Ichiban East Longmeadow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 422 N Main St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-1850
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Springfield, Massachusetts metro area

#11. North Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 42 Myron St, West Springfield, MA 01089-1416
#10. Tokyo Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1152 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4607
#9. Shallot Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1455 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4618
#8. Tao's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 31 Harkness Ave, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-1000
#7. Wong Wok

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 749 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2457
You may also like: How Springfield, Massachusetts feels about climate change

#6. Cana Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 159 Grove St, Chicopee, MA 01020-1817
#5. Ginger Blossom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 Parker St, Springfield, MA 01129-1031
#4. Tokyo Asian Fusion Sushi Hibachi & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 Cooley St, Springfield, MA 01128-1127
#3. Bamboo House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 676 Belmont Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2403
#2. Vinh Chau Vietnamese RST

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 409 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108-1885
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts that don't require a college degree

#1. Pho Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 398 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108-1875
