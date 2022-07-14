ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJ1Qm_0gfTyqSH00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Erie features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Erie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bP16i_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#12. Chopstix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4041 Buffalo Rd, Harborcreek, PA 16510-2090
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heYhy_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#11. Hibachi Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505-3837
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0FKQ_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#10. Asian King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 W Ridge Rd, Erie, PA 16506-1034
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9IM5_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#9. Imperial Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 4646 Buffalo Rd, Erie, PA 16510-2207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbpMK_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#8. S & S Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1960 Rotunda Dr, Erie, PA 16509-7716
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7j9Y_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#7. Imperial China Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 5138 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509-2475
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Tu28_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#6. Khao Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 36 N Park Row, Erie, PA 16505-4428
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GR2qo_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#5. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3202 Pittsburgh Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8ow0_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#4. SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2767 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505-4246
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esWoQ_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tasty Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7400 Schultz Rd, Erie, PA 16509-6672
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njtme_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#2. Like My Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 827 State St, Erie, PA 16501-1316
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpVFW_0gfTyqSH00
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5641 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509-2605
