Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Erie features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Erie.

Tripadvisor

#12. Chopstix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4041 Buffalo Rd, Harborcreek, PA 16510-2090

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Hibachi Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505-3837

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Asian King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5901 W Ridge Rd, Erie, PA 16506-1034

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Imperial Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 4646 Buffalo Rd, Erie, PA 16510-2207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. S & S Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1960 Rotunda Dr, Erie, PA 16509-7716

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Erie

Tripadvisor

#7. Imperial China Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 5138 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509-2475

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Khao Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 36 N Park Row, Erie, PA 16505-4428

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3202 Pittsburgh Avenue, Erie, PA 16508

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2767 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505-4246

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Tasty Bowl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7400 Schultz Rd, Erie, PA 16509-6672

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Erie

Tripadvisor

#2. Like My Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 827 State St, Erie, PA 16501-1316

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5641 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509-2605

- Read more on Tripadvisor