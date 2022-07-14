ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Beaumont, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2022-07-14

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Beaumont features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Beaumont on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Beaumont.

#11. Taz Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5868 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77708-4824
#10. Ming's Chinese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 840 N Main St, Vidor, TX 77662-4336
#9. China Star Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4260 Dowlen Rd None, Beaumont, TX 77706-6853
#8. Krazy Kajun Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3015 Dowlen Rd Ste 230, Beaumont, TX 77706-7293
#7. Koi Japanese Sushi Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3350 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706-7262
#6. Jojo's China Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3939 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706-6875
#5. Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4438 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706-6870
#4. Tokyo Japanese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1970 I-10 South, Beaumont, TX 77707
#3. Great China Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3135 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702-1410
#2. Chaba Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6434 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77706-6047
#1. Sweet Basil Vietnamese Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4026 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706-6849
