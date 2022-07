Joe Motil, former Columbus City Council candidate and longtime community advocate who is now circulating petitions to run for Mayor in the 2023 May primary election states,” I have been publicly outspoken about wasting city tax dollars to purchase or lease state property. The development of this so called “sports complex” at the Mapfre site was an especially glaring example of such waste. My view is that the city needs to shelf this project and use these tax dollars on affordable housing, sidewalks and street lighting or drug treatment facilities. There are more important economic and social needs facing the citizens of Columbus today where these tax dollars could be better spent.”

