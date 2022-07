Mike Rowe continues to help high school students earn scholarships for trade schools and programs across the country through his work-ethic-based foundation. The Mike Rowe Works Foundation was created in 2008 and has awarded thousands of students more than $5 million in scholarship funds. Earlier today, the “Dirty Jobs” star revealed that they upped the scholarship amount for 2022 recipients and will continue to do so in the future.

