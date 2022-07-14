ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs unveil special logo for their 50th season at Arrowhead Stadium

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

In the very first game played at Arrowhead Stadium, the heroes for the Chiefs were defensive backs Jim Marsalis and Larry Marshall.

Marsalis picked off three passes and Larry Marshall returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown as the Chiefs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 24-14 in a preseason game . The Cardinals have since moved to Arizona, but Arrowhead Stadium remains as the home of the Chiefs.

The upcoming season will be the 50th for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, where they had moved after playing at Municipal Stadium.

In honor of the milestone season, the Chiefs released a special logo .

The Chiefs didn’t say how, or even if, they will also use the logo. But it seems possible the logo could appear as a patch on the player jerseys, or maybe as a sticker on their helmets. Another possibility is the logo being placed on the field.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

