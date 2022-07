With a living/recreation room on the lower floor, your private bedroom on the upper floor, a patio beyond the threshold, and an attached swimming pool just off the premises, the Mushroom Villa is a wonderfully idyllic holiday home that gives you a cozy space to unwind in. Located right in the midst of nature, the villa is made entirely from bamboo (one of architect Thilina Liyanage’s signature materials) with terracotta tiles on the roof to keep you cool during the days. Practically cut off from civilization, the villa’s roofs also come dotted with solar panels that help power your glamping experience!

