Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua man charged with sexually assaulting children

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is charged with two counts of predatory sex assault...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate stabbing on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed on Lake Avenue Thursday night. Rochester Police say officers responded to the area shortly before 8:30 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man, who had been stabbed at least once in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Armed drug trafficker from Rochester going to prison

Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Rochester is going to prison for more than a decade on drug trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 25-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez of Rochester was sentenced to 168 months in prison. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigator on desk duty after putting cuffs on EMT inside hospital

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Chris Dewey, the chief information officer at Monroe Ambulance, released an updated statement Friday night:. Monroe Ambulance leadership and employees sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support through social media for our highly valued employee that was put in an untenable situation. We steadfastly stand by her prioritization of the care for her patient and are blessed by your willingness to publicly support her patient advocacy. We would, however, appreciate resisting derogatory comments against RPD as an organization. This incident was perpetrated by a single individual and subject to investigation by his employer, everyone is entitled to due process regardless of opinion. We trust that the matter will be disposed of appropriately and responsibly.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigate shots fired at Edgerton Recreation Center

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after reports of gun shots fired Thursday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to the area nearby the Edgerton Recreation Center for the report of a fight and possible gun shots fired. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they...
ROCHESTER, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for pair of Rochester robberies

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges in connection to two robberies in the city. The first robbery happened June 28 at Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue. The suspects allegedly fled the bank in a stolen vehicle that crashed on St. Paul Street. A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with third-degree robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Large police presence on Sixth Street in Rochester Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y — There is a large police presence on Sixth Street in Rochester Saturday night. RPD has a scene blocked off between Sixth Street and Bay Street. Police, including the mobile command unit, is on the scene. We have crews on the scene and will update this story...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two stabbings, shots fired late Wed. night

Rochester, N.Y. — A busy night for police included investigating two stabbings and at least one shooting. The first incident was on Mayberry Street around 8:50 p.m. Police found a 36-year-old man, who was suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body by a known suspect.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Two stolen cars found in city, one on fire

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after finding two stolen cars Wednesday night, one of which was on fire. Police say when they responded to Weyl St for the report of shots fired and a possible vehicle on fire around 9:50 p.m., they found evidence of shots fired as well as a vehicle engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Sex#Violent Crime
13 WHAM

Two local men sentenced to 44 months for roles in Capitol riot

Washingon, D.C. — Two Rochester-area men will spend the next couple of years in prison for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Cody Mattice of Parma and James Mault, a Brockport Native, admitted to participating in the riot at the Capitol, pleading guilty to felony charges in April.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester updating systems for traffic tickets, FOIL requests

Rochester, N.Y. — The city is updating its systems for resolving traffic tickets and for obtaining records relating to city government. As of July 5, anyone who receives a traffic ticket in the city can resolve them using an online traffic prosecutor. Drivers can use the online dispute resolution platform to check the eligibility of their case, request a reduced plea or fine, or plead guilty and pay the fine. Drivers will received email and text message updates on the status of their case throughout.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remains found in Minnesota identified as Steuben Co. man

Rosemount, Minnesota — Police in Minnesota say the body of a man discovered in 2014 has been identified through DNA evidence as a missing man from Cohocton, Steuben County. ABC station KTSP in Minneapolis reports James Everett was identified Wednesday. His body was discovered in 2014 by a railroad...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester center helps mothers in recovery

Rochester, N.Y. — A place of hope and healing has opened its doors in Rochester. Barrington House on East Ridge Road welcomes women in recovery with young children. Catholic Charities Family and Community Services opened the site after the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports provided $4.8 million in funding.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
13 WHAM

Henrietta bridge reduced to one lane this weekend

Henrietta, N.Y. — A stretch of Jefferson Road will be reduced to a single lane this weekend due to roadwork. The bridge over Red Creek, between U-Haul and MacGregor's, will only be open to one lane of westbound traffic from 7 p.m. Friday until about 10 p.m Sunday for rehabilitation work.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on helping our hometown heroes. The Disabled American Veterans donated a Ford Explorer to help bring local vets to and from their VA appointments. The vehicle partnership has been ongoing since 1987. A bright spot salute to a fantastic initiative and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Nazareth hosts educational opportunity for students

Rochester, N.Y. — Hundreds of students from across the country are making the journey to Nazareth college this summer to take part in the national "peer forward" experience. The goal is to expand educational opportunities for students in under-resourced schools, who are working hard to go to college. "We...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Helping Rochester students gain new skills

Rochester, N.Y. — A donation of new equipment will help young people learning about technology and gaming. International Game Technology donated four new personal computers to Rochester Community TV, which was founded in 1993 as Rochester's public access cable television channel. The computers will be used for e-gaming programming...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright spot: Positivity shines

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the power of positivity. Vitus Spehar of Rochester has received a New York State commendation award. "V" is being recognized for their Tik-Tok videos, which draw a large following due to their unique presentation that highlights uplifting news stories from around the world.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gates Chili schools host job fair

Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Chili Central School District is working to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district held a job fair Thursday. Open positions include teacher aides, bus drivers and cafeteria monitors. Those who attended the job fair learned about the available positions and...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

RGH nurses optimistic after voting to unionize

Rochester, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital voted 431-296 to unionize Wednesday night. It marked potentially the most successful unionization effort in the U.S. since Amazon workers in New York City. Nurses who spoke to 13WHAM said they believe unionization will benefit both them and patients. Lindsay Rockefeller...
ROCHESTER, NY

