Northern New Mexico streams granted formal protections

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xi1cy_0gfTv0cN00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the Water Quality Control Commission announced a decision to protect significant portions of six streams with Outstanding National Resource Waters designations. The protected waters include segments of the Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Lake Fork, East Fork Jemez River, San Antonio Creek, and Redondo Creek.

According to an Economic Development Department press release, the WQCC voted on the Outstanding Waters petition on Tuesday, July 12 following public hearings in April and June. The ONRW designation for these waters supports and protects existing community uses, such as ranching and farming, and will prohibit new pollution from impacting the watersheds.

Significant portions of the six streams garnered support to be granted ONRW designations from over 50 Pueblos, local governments, acequias associations, land grants, schools, neighborhood associations, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. There were also more than 2,215 public comments in support of the petition. The six streams amounts to over 125.9 miles of protected rivers.

KRQE News 13

Cities with least inventory in Santa Fe metro area

(STACKER) Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Act could help farmers who lost land

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Senate could soon vote on legislation that would provide more financial assistance to people affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Right now, FEMA doesn’t cover land lost to the fire. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Assistance Act would compensate ranchers and farmers that can no longer use their land. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fast Company

Meet the Latina voting activist who will soon be on the U.S. quarter

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on August 15.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Abortion rights at center of Civic Plaza protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were dozens of people marching to Civic Plaza Saturday, protesting for reproductive rights. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, stripping away millions of women’s constitutional protection to get an abortion. The decision by a conservative majority court has been protested nationwide since the decision was leaked more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Explora! now accepting applications for paid internship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has begun taking applications for its paid intern program. Interns will learn how to maintain museum exhibits and engage with visitors and get paid to maintain and play with Explora’s STEAM exhibits. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Neighborhoods are next for road improvement: 6 miles at a time

It used to be the main roads are bad. Now, it’s like right in front of my house — City Manager Matt Geisel. At the Italian American Association luncheon, Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Schalow, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and City Manager Matt Geisel updated local and state businesses on the future of the city and its infrastructure.
RIO RANCHO, NM
