Springfield police announce arrests to help stop illegal guns, drugs, prostitution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials announced the results of 15 arrests to help prevent drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in the city.

According to the news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, city police, state police, and the mayor held a news conference Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the police headquarters to announce the results of several significant arrests and seizures this week.

The operation to deter drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in several areas in Springfield was conducted on Tuesday, July 12 th and Wednesday, July 13 th with members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Gang Unit and CINRET West, Springfield Resident DEA Task Force, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

MUGSHOTS: Arrested in Springfield

Francisco Anaya (Springfield Police Department)

Shamaun Drayton (Springfield Police Department)

Dennis Jordan (Springfield Police Department)

Norman Pagan (Springfield Police Department)

Juan Torres (Springfield Police Department)

Jonathan Romero (Springfield Police Department)

Michael Terrero (Springfield Police Department)

Kevin Cartagena (Springfield Police Department)

Juan Orellana-Flores (Springfield Police Department)

Rene Flores (Springfield Police Department)

Rohan Vernon (Springfield Police Department)

John Lampro (Springfield Police Department)

Andre Adame (Springfield Police Department)

Devante Williams-Rosa (Springfield Police Department)

Francisco Anaya (50) of Springfield is charged with:

Springfield District Court Arrest Warrant Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card Trafficking in Heroin/Morphine/Opium/Fentanyl



Shamaun Drayton (36) of Springfield is charged with:

Berkshire County Superior Court Default Warrant Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card



Dennis Jordan (32) of Springfield is charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Norman Pagan (25) of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Juan Torres (43) of Springfield is charged with:

Furnishing a False Name to a Police Officer

Holyoke District Court Default Warrant Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License



Luis Morales (25) of Springfield is charged with (no mugshot):

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Arrest Warrant Parole Violation



Jonathan Romero (24) of Springfield is charged with:

Arrest Warrant Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License Carrying a Firearm without a License Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card Improper Storage of a Firearm Resisting Arrest Marked Lanes Violation State Highway Traffic Violation Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle



Michael Terrero (38) of Springfield is charged with:

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Kevin Cartagena (28) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Failure to Stop for Police

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Tampering or Destruction of Evidence

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Rene Flores (63) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Juan Orellana-Flores (37) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Rohan Vernon (37) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

John Lampro (71) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Andre Adame (36) of East Windsor, CT is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Arrest Warrant

Default Warrant

Default Warrant

Default Warrant

Devante Williams-Rosa (25) of Springfield is charged with:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession of a Defaced Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

WATCH: News conference held to announce arrests

“I’d like to thank our local, state and regional partners along with our Firearms Investigation Unit for this successful joint operation. The High Street area has been problematic for drug dealing and recently some violent robberies, which these officers saw first-hand on Tuesday. In the past few months in this area we have had our uniformed officers assaulted, guns pointed at them and lasers from the buildings aimed at our officers as well. We will continue to crack-down on these illegal activities both on High Street and in the South End so that our residents and business community can feel safer in their neighborhoods,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“The Massachusetts State Police are committed to continuing to work with Springfield Police, other local and federal partners, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to respond to criminal activity, particularly gun and drug crimes and human trafficking, that are negatively impacting the quality of life for our neighbors,” said Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Tremendous work by our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and all of our partner agencies in taking these violent, repeat criminal offenders off our streets. This area has been a hot spot for drugs, guns and other violent situations, as our undercover officer experienced when a group of degenerates and vagrants violently attacked an undercover officer. This aggressive and violent nature shows just how belligerent these repeat violent criminal offenders are and how they disrespect our city, our local law enforcement and especially our residents and businesses. They have no fear of the courts who continue to act as a revolving door for these repeat violent criminal offenders to push their poison on our streets and threaten our residents and business community with illegal guns. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are asking our courts to do their job and help keep our residents, businesses and neighborhoods safe by keeping these repeat violent criminal offenders off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. It seems the courts only want to act and hold these repeat violent criminal offenders accountable is when their crimes escalate into murder. This week, our local law enforcement officials and agencies have made our streets and neighborhoods safer, but we need the courts to help keep them safe from these vagrants.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.