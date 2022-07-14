ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Feds indict man linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts, according to federal court records filed Thursday. The one-count indictment alleges Sheldon Avery Thomas, 27, lied earlier this summer while buying a Century Arms...

www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

People pay respects to fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

People trickled in and out of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Saturday afternoon to pay their respects and mourn the loss of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was shot and killed while on duty earlier this month. Sheriff's deputies from Livingston County stood on the sidewalk. A young...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

No bond for man charged in ambush murder of man at Detroit party store

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Detroit Will Pay $7.5M To Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Who Claims Police Framed Him For Murder

Detroit City Council has agreed on a $7.5 million settlement to a man who claimed police switched bullets to frame him for a murder in 1992, according to The Associated Press. In June 2017, Desmond Ricks was released from prison after serving 25 years for a wrongful conviction. His exoneration and freedom were ensured by the dedication of gun experts and law students at the University of Michigan who proved his innocence.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 14, 2022: Grand jury indicts man accused of buying gun that killed Detroit police officer

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill police Officer Loren Courts. The Detroit News reports the one-count indictment alleges Sheldon Avery Thomas lied earlier this summer while buying a Draco semiautomatic pistol from a dealer. Prosecutors say he claimed he was the buyer of the firearm but he actually purchased it or Ehmani Davis. Officer Courts and his partner Amanda Hudgens responded to a call on July 6th of shots fired near Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue on Detroit’s west side. Police say the 19-year-old Davis started shooting out the closed window of his apartment. A bullet struck Courts in the neck as he sat in the police car. Funeral services for the five-year DPD veteran will be held Monday. A public viewing is scheduled this weekend at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.
DETROIT, MI
Leon Parker
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
#Guns#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Century Arms Draco#Desire Unisex Salon
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI

