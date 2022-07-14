Feds indict man linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill police Officer Loren Courts. The Detroit News reports the one-count indictment alleges Sheldon Avery Thomas lied earlier this summer while buying a Draco semiautomatic pistol from a dealer. Prosecutors say he claimed he was the buyer of the firearm but he actually purchased it or Ehmani Davis. Officer Courts and his partner Amanda Hudgens responded to a call on July 6th of shots fired near Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue on Detroit’s west side. Police say the 19-year-old Davis started shooting out the closed window of his apartment. A bullet struck Courts in the neck as he sat in the police car. Funeral services for the five-year DPD veteran will be held Monday. A public viewing is scheduled this weekend at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.

