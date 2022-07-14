Possible COVID-19 exposure at Valley Mills Council meeting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Fire and Police departments worked into the night on cleanup operations of two fires. The City said in a press release on Thursday night that crews received a call around 1:59 p.m. about the Riley grass fire at W.S. Young Drive and Stagecoach Road – south of Saegert Elementary School. Approximately six acres burned, and multiple agencies assisted – including Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. A U.S. Forestry helicopter was able to assist in dropping water in areas crews could not reach.
Comments / 0