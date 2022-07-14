ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Valley Mills Council meeting

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Valley Mills Police Department has launched a criminal investigation after a potential spread of COVID-19 at a City Hall Council meeting. The...

#Covid #Mayor #Criminal Investigation #Valley Mills Council #City Hall Council
