Make room for aebleskiver’s, it’s Danish Days in Viborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Pet Paws Resort in Sioux Falls has gone to the dogs. The 4th Annual Dock Diving Event is happening today. Allison Wyant says there are booths to check out, and the big attraction is watching the dog compete in an extreme vertical competition and long distance jumping into the pool. Dogs wait, some with great anticipation, for the signal from their owner and leap off the dock into the water. Dogs will be dock diving until four o’clock this afternoon. Pet Paws Resort is located on Cliff Avenue, south of 69th Street.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO