Doja Cat Loses Followers After Calling Out 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp
Netizens are not seemingly happy with what went down between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp.
Page Six reported that the 26-year-old singer lost nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram. It noted that the data was from Social Blade, adding, however, that the “Stranger Things” actor gained about 2 million followers.
It reportedly comes after the “DM controversy” that the celebrities have had since last week. As it happened, the “Planet Her” artist called out the 17-year-old actor, deeming him
