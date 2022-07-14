ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

By Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpwXS_0gfTtuas00

A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn't answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement says they're counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help put the network in place.

Construction will start this summer with the first chargers operating sometime in 2023, GM spokesman Philip Lienert said. The network should be finished in a couple of years, he said.

GM said the network would be along highways to enable interstate travel.

When finished, the chargers will help the Biden administration move toward its goal of 500,000 stations nationwide by 2030 as it tries to get people to switch away from gasoline-powered vehicles to fight climate change.

Bipartisan infrastructure legislation approved by Congress ended up providing just half of the $15 billion that Biden had envisioned to fulfill a campaign promise of 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

Even so, the $7.5 billion for charging stations has been a catalyst for industry investments, said National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. “It’s exciting to see leading companies respond by setting their own ambitious goals, and investing in a convenient, reliable, and affordable nationwide charging network,” she said.

Biden’s Build Back Better proposal aimed to fill the gap but is stalled in Congress.

Administration officials now say the infrastructure law will help “pave” the way for up to 500,000 charging outlets by 2030. That’s different than charging stations, which could have several outlets. They say private investments could help fill the gap. Currently there are nearly 124,000 public EV outlets in the U.S. at over 49,000 stations.

The Department of Transportation said that $5 billion of the $7.5 billion for EV chargers will go to states, which can partner with other groups. The remaining $2.5 billion would go to competitive grants for charging projects. No grants have been awarded yet.

The new charging network is a step toward building out a charging network that will make the public more comfortable traveling in EVs, said S&P Global Mobility Principal Analyst Stephanie Brinley.

“The infrastructure of electric vehicles needs to be a sort of combination of locations like Pilot,” she said. “It probably needs this level of support from many different voices to make it work.”

Pilot says it has has more than 750 locations in 44 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces.

GM has set a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. It has pledged to have 30 electric vehicle models for sale globally by 2025.

It has promised to invest nearly $750 million in chargers, but wouldn't say how much of that has been spent.

GM owners would get discounts and exclusive charging reservations on the network, the company said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Newsweek

GM and Pilot Are Adding 2,000 New Electric Vehicle Chargers at Gas Stations

General Motor is putting its money where its electric vehicles are. The auto industry giant is partnering with the Pilot Company (of Pilot and Flying J gas stations) to put EVgo chargers at hundreds of locations across the United States. It won't just be for Ultium-powertrain vehicles, but those will get preferential treatment.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
insideevs.com

General Motors And Pilot Announce Coast-To-Coast EV Fast Charging Network

General Motors is collaborating with the Pilot Company (the petroleum company that runs the Pilot Flying J chain of truck stops and gas stations in the US) to set up a network of EV rapid chargers spread around America’s highways. The goal, according to GM, is to promote the purchase of EVs by making it easier to drive one from coast to coast, thus making EVs seem like a more viable alternative to gas-burning vehicles.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Tesla Superchargers Are Opening Up To Any Electric Car In The US

Charging an electric vehicle in the United States is about to get a lot easier. The U.S. government and several major tech and car companies are working together on a major infrastructure project designed to drastically improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the nation. Elon Musk's Tesla is one of the big names on board with the project, which involves hundreds of millions of dollars in private funding, thousands of new charging points, and a significant number of "good-paying" jobs.
CARS
The Verge

GM announces plans to build ‘coast-to-coast’ network of 2,000 EV chargers at truck stops

General Motors announced a “coast-to-coast” network of fast electric vehicle chargers installed at Pilot and Flying J truck stops and managed by EV charging company EVgo. The announcement is the latest sign that legacy automakers will need to spend their own money to shore up the US’ fractured EV charging infrastructure in order to build customer demand for new plug-in vehicles.
CARS
komando.com

How to find free electric car charging stations across the U.S.

We love our cars, but it isn’t easy to justify the joys of driving when gas prices are still at an all-time high. We all feel the pinch at the pump, but some of us feel it more than others. While driving habits, vehicle maintenance and weather factor into...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Infrastructure#School Closings#Pilot Travel Centers#Congress#National Climate
CBS News

1 in 4 Americans say they want to purchase an electric car

With gas prices climbing to record highs, more consumers are considering buying an electric vehicle, according to a survey from motor club AAA. About one-quarter of Americans say they want to get an electric vehicle as their next car purchase, the survey released Wednesday found. Many consumers, however, are worried about the rising cost of electric vehicles and not having a charging station nearby, the AAA survey said.
BUYING CARS
protocol.com

GM gives interstate EV charging a huge boost

Road trips in an electric vehicle are about to get easier. A lot easier. GM announced on Thursday that it plans to build a nationwide network of 2,000 DC fast chargers at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J truck stops and travel centers across the country. The automaker will do so at 50-mile intervals along major U.S. highways, essentially making electric travel as easy as its gas-powered counterpart.
CARS
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Chief Scientist Says The World Isn't Ready For EVs

Toyota's stance on electric vehicles has been in sharp contrast to many other major players in the industry. While the brand finally has a modern EV in the form of the bZ4X, it is still electrifying its lineup at a slow pace. Last year, the company's CEO warned that a sudden transition to EVs at the expense of internal combustion could damage Japan's economy, and more recently, it said that it's important to give customers in different regions the choice of an EV or a conventionally-powered vehicle. This school of thought isn't unique to Toyota's CEO. Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, also believes the future of automobiles won't begin and end with EVs, suggesting that too many people have succumbed to the hype of electric-only propulsion.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Is it better to buy or lease an electric vehicle?

Electrek is brought to you by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time (See Terms). So you’ve made the wise decision to go...
BUYING CARS
morningbrew.com

Electric vehicles hit 5% of new cars sold in the US

Remember when you and a handful of other fashion trailblazers were the only people wearing Crocs…until the floodgates opened and they were on everyone’s feet?. That moment could be here for electric vehicles in the US. EVs accounted for 5.6% of the total auto market in Q2, according to a new report from Cox Automotive. While that share is still pretty small, it carries major implications.
CARS
MarketRealist

Tesla Superchargers Will Be Available to Non-Tesla EVs Very Soon

Billionaire Elon Musk is expanding his reach. When Tesla cars hit the market, people soon saw Tesla charging stations pop up here and there. Many of them were small with only a few Superchargers. But by the end of the year, people should expect to see a lot more chargers and a lot more cars using them because Superchargers will soon be compatible with non-Tesla EVs.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Volkswagen, Audi tap Redwood Materials to recycle old EV batteries in US

The two VW Group brands have contracted with startup Redwood Materials to recover and recycle end-of-life EV battery packs from its thousand-dealership network in the United States. This won’t be the final resting place for the EV packs. Instead, Redwood will bring the packs to its Carson City, Nevada factory,...
CARSON CITY, NV
CAR AND DRIVER

Best EVs of 2022

Electric vehicles are no longer the punchlines of the past. Limited driving range, tiny dimensions, and long charge times are largely things of the past. These days EVs come in all shapes and sizes, with a number of automakers selling electric cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks (with the likes of Rivian and Tesla strictly selling EVs). Many of these options are capable of traveling more than 200 miles on a full charge—and a number are capable of going even further.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla accounts for half of China’s electric vehicle exportations

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 exportation from Gigafactory Shanghai accounts for half of China’s electric vehicle exportation during the first half of 2022. When Tesla first announced its plan to build a giant electric car factory in Shanghai, CEO Elon Musk said it was solely to supply China’s local demand for electric vehicles and wouldn’t export any vehicle to other markets.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Already Focusing On Life After EVs

As the world's major automakers make the quantum shift from combustion to electrification, One major area of pushback from the general public has been battery longevity and the ramifications once they are no longer suitable for use in an EV due to age. Toyota - a strong adversary to the EV push for some time before launching the Toyota bZ4X - knows this, which is why it is already thinking beyond the here and now to life beyond EVs for its batteries.
CARS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy