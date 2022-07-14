ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaview, VA

Seaview Lofts residents remain out of homes; hotel payments end

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxcNH_0gfTtspQ00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A judge will revisit whether to revisit the condemnation of the Seaview Lofts on July 26.

In the meantime, residents remain out of their homes and the city stopped picking up the tab for most hotel rooms on Thursday.

In a lengthy statement released Thursday morning, City Manager Cynthia Rohlf said the hotel payments were a "short-term safety net to allow time for residents to make alternate housing arrangements."

Rohlf added the city hosted a resource fair and has tried to connect the residents to other housing.

The judge has ruled the property owner, Seaview Apartments LLC, will have to reimburse the city for the cost of the hotel stays, but the city manager says based on the owner's previous actions there's no indication they will get the money and she says the situation could go on indefinitely.

Later on Thursday, the city clarified eight households are getting hotel assistance for an additional seven days because they were determined to be particularly vulnerable.

Several residents told News 3 they have no other arrangements and will be forced to sleep in their cars. "I'm going to sleep in the car unless you have a backyard I can camp out in," one of them said.

"People with kids are going to be sleeping in a car. I don't have kids and I'm going to be sleeping in a car. It's insane," another resident said.

The city says that they are still helping eight households because they were determined to be particularly vulnerable. Those families will stay in the hotels for an additional week.

During a status hearing on Thursday morning, an attorney for the property owner said the elevators are still being worked on and they hope to have the work completed by July 25.

The building needs at least one elevator that is up-to-code in order to reverse the condemnation order at the building, the judge has said.

An attorney for the building owner and the property manager declined to comment to reporters.

On Wednesday , the city held a resource and housing fair to try and help the residents, whom have been out of the building since July 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Norfolk apartment community sells for $12.4M

104-apartment community acquired by Cleghorn Capital. Cleghorn Capital purchased a 104-unit apartment community in Norfolk from Israeli investment fund Valore for $12.8 million, Marcus & Millichap announced July 7. Valore at Southern Park, located at 7922 Old Ocean View Road, has three buildings, each with two stories, and was built...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

$35M grant brings broadband internet to 12,000 people in Western Tidewater area

SUFFOLK, Va. - Thousands in Hampton Roads are about to be more connected than ever. On Thursday, local and state leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a project aiming to expand broadband internet access in rural communities. The $35 million Virginia Telecommunication Initiative will connect more than 12,000 people in Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaview, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Become Part of the Transformation Taking Place in Newport News!

If you haven’t been downtown or to the city’s Southeast Community lately, you have to come check out the incredible changes taking place! The city is being transformed with new housing options, restaurants, community services, and more. Events, including many in The Yard District, encourage people to rediscover this important part of our city. These exciting changes are also creating employment opportunities! To fill critical positions, the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority is partnering with Breeden Construction to host a Job Fair next Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, which is located at 550 30th Street. Representatives from the Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Breeden Construction will be on site to share details on open positions. Interviews may take place during the event; guests are asked to bring resumes and dress to impress. Leaders from Newport News YouthBuild will be on-hand to share information on the program and how young people ages 16-24 can become involved. Participants in Newport News YouthBuild earn money while receiving training, hands-on experience, and industry credentials in construction and the trades. To learn more, visit the Newport News YouthBuild website. Registration for the Job Fair is not required. The event is free and open to all, and a “Grab and Go” breakfast will be provided.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Seaview Lofts#Seaview Apartments Llc
WAVY News 10

New High Rise Bridge could open Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT says the new High Rise Bridge could open as early as Saturday. The new, taller bridge will be right next to the existing High Rise, with a 100-foot clearance over the Elizabeth River to eliminate the need for bridge lifts. VDOT says it will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cbs19news

Streaming company offers cash reward for finding Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Unleashed Entertainment announced Friday the creation of a $25,000 cash reward for information regarding Codi Bigsby or those who are responsible for his disappearance. The crowdfunded reward includes funds from multiple individuals and companies, such as Bigsby family members, and the streaming service has agreed...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy