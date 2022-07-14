ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gulfport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Gulfport features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Gulfport on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Gulfport.

Tripadvisor

#10. Long Beach Market & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20110 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS 39560-3217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. On a Roll Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560-6185
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Panda Palace Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15200 Crossroads Pkwy, Gulfport, MS 39503-3564
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. South China Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 548 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Rock n Roll Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501-1934
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Hibachi Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9354 Highway 49 Suite K, Gulfport, MS 39503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Mizu

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 11515 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-2698
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Samurai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2511 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501-4830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Lotus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2327 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501-4523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Koi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9415 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503-4227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

