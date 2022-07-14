ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plzmF_0gfTtYN000
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tallahassee features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akOYY_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#27. Japanica Steak House Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3111 Mahan Dr Ste 15, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDqOd_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#26. Hasu Sushi & Grill I

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3551 Blairstone Rd Ste 132, Tallahassee, FL 32301-8827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHq0D_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#25. Pho Me Vietnamese Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2320 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4980
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvS56_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#24. tasty asian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1896 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5710
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohdwv_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#23. Thai Orchid Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2529 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4831
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Tallahassee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHw3K_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho 7

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2121 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3149
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s8Ra_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#21. China Delight

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 220 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34urHY_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#20. Tally Thai and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2037 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LriRj_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Kitchen Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Village Square Blvd Suite 14, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFbaB_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#18. Kiku Japanese Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3491 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32309-3499
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Tallahassee feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Si3C1_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#17. Dao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3425 Bannerman Rd Unit A102, Tallahassee, FL 32312-7062
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THZrF_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#16. Osaka Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1690 Raymond Diehl Rd Ste A8, Tallahassee, FL 32308-3741
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRojv_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#15. Siam Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6808 Thomasville Rd Suite 10, Tallahassee, FL 32312-4877
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8Zw6_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#14. Bahn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wR9gd_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#13. Kiku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Ocala Rd Ste 370, Tallahassee, FL 32304-1669
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Tallahassee metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wyxV_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#12. Nagoya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1925 N Monroe St # 101, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4725
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYHSr_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#11. Korean BBQ and More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $
- Address: 1490 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yk92T_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2915 Kerry Forest Pkwy Ste 604, Tallahassee, FL 32309-7803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrnMO_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#9. Mr Roboto Tokoyo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 1350 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-7755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIe7z_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#8. Siam Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 N Monroe St Suite 9, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5535
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9m2V_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#7. Tan's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2743 Capital Cir NE Ste 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308-1114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0xtX_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#6. Ming Tree Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2711 Killarney Way, Tallahassee, FL 32309-8233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlUvt_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#5. Sakura Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1318 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5597
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D45cs_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#4. Royal Thai and Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 W Pensacola St Suit 150, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3186
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31x7C2_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#3. Reangthai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2740 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Tallahassee are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSD48_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#2. Masa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1650 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5533
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXsuh_0gfTtYN000
Tripadvisor

#1. Azu Lucy Ho's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3220 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311-5200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tallahassee, FL
Restaurants
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Japanese#Hasu Sushi Grill
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy