Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tallahassee features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tallahassee.

#27. Japanica Steak House Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3111 Mahan Dr Ste 15, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5548

#26. Hasu Sushi & Grill I

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3551 Blairstone Rd Ste 132, Tallahassee, FL 32301-8827

#25. Pho Me Vietnamese Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2320 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4980

#24. tasty asian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1896 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5710

#23. Thai Orchid Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2529 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4831

#22. Pho 7

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2121 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3149

#21. China Delight

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 220 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1341

#20. Tally Thai and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2037 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3101

#19. Thai Kitchen Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Village Square Blvd Suite 14, Tallahassee, FL 32312-1250

#18. Kiku Japanese Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3491 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32309-3499

#17. Dao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3425 Bannerman Rd Unit A102, Tallahassee, FL 32312-7062

#16. Osaka Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1690 Raymond Diehl Rd Ste A8, Tallahassee, FL 32308-3741

#15. Siam Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6808 Thomasville Rd Suite 10, Tallahassee, FL 32312-4877

#14. Bahn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1319 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32301-4308

#13. Kiku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Ocala Rd Ste 370, Tallahassee, FL 32304-1669

#12. Nagoya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1925 N Monroe St # 101, Tallahassee, FL 32303-4725

#11. Korean BBQ and More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $

- Address: 1490 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301-3004

#10. Thai Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2915 Kerry Forest Pkwy Ste 604, Tallahassee, FL 32309-7803

#9. Mr Roboto Tokoyo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 1350 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304-7755

#8. Siam Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 N Monroe St Suite 9, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5535

#7. Tan's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2743 Capital Cir NE Ste 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308-1114

#6. Ming Tree Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2711 Killarney Way, Tallahassee, FL 32309-8233

#5. Sakura Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1318 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5597

#4. Royal Thai and Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2020 W Pensacola St Suit 150, Tallahassee, FL 32304-3186

#3. Reangthai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2740 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308-4108

#2. Masa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1650 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303-5533

#1. Azu Lucy Ho's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3220 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311-5200

